Palestinian Leader Abbas talks with US Secretary of State on efforts to address Israeli aggression

(MENAFN) Palestinian Leader Mahmoud Abbas engaged in a phone conversation on Monday with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, where they delved into the latest developments concerning Palestine and exchanged updates on ongoing efforts to quell Israeli aggression against the Palestinian populace.



Leader Abbas underscored the critical imperative of an immediate cessation of the ongoing Israeli aggression, with a particular emphasis on the situation unfolding in the Gaza Strip. He highlighted the urgent necessity of expeditiously delivering vital medical and food supplies, while also ensuring consistent access to essential services such as water, electricity, and fuel across the entirety of the Strip.



Reiterating a steadfast stance, Leader Abbas emphasized the integral status of the Gaza Strip as an inseparable component of the State of Palestine, vehemently rejecting any plans by the occupation authorities to fragment the Strip or annex its territories.



In response, Secretary Blinken conveyed assurances that the United States would deploy diplomatic pressure to safeguard the lives of civilians in the Gaza Strip and facilitate the unimpeded entry of humanitarian aid into the region. Additionally, he reaffirmed the commitment of the US to actively engage in diplomatic endeavors alongside Palestinian and Arab partners, with the overarching goal of advancing a political resolution conducive to the establishment of a sovereign Palestinian state.

MENAFN02042024000045015839ID1108047374