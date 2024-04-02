Israeli airstrike in central Gaza claims lives of 5, including foreign aid workers

(MENAFN) The Government Media Office in Gaza reported that an Israeli airstrike targeting a vehicle in Deir al-Balah city in the central Gaza Strip resulted in the deaths of five individuals, including four foreigners, who were working for an aid organization.



"Israel struck a foreign team that consists of British, Polish and Australian nationals and another nationality still not identified, in addition to a Palestinian from Gaza," Ismail Thawabteh, the director of the office, stated at a news conference.



Eyewitnesses informed a Turkish news agency that the vehicle targeted belonged to World Central Kitchen (WCK), a US-based aid organization established by celebrity humanitarian-chef Jose Andres.



Images circulating on Palestinian social media platforms displayed the passports of the deceased foreigners, originating from Australia, Poland, and the UK, alongside bodies adorned with WCK T-shirts.



WCK acknowledged the reports, stating they are aware that members of their team have been killed in an Israeli attack while engaged in supporting humanitarian food delivery endeavors in Gaza.



"This is a tragedy. Humanitarian aid workers and civilians should NEVER be a target. EVER," it wrote in a post on X.



The Israeli military stated that it was undertaking a comprehensive review at the highest echelons to comprehend the circumstances surrounding the "tragic" incident.

