Zelenskyy convenes meeting to discuss drone manufacturing goals for 2024

(MENAFN) On Monday, Ukrainian Leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy convened a gathering with military and government officials to discuss plans for drone production in the year 2024.



“We revised and specified production plans for all types of drones this year, including FPV (first-person view), bombers, reconnaissance, and long-range drones for special missions,” Zelenskyy wrote in a post on social media platform X.



Zelenskyy and government officials deliberated on strategies to guarantee the agility of Ukraine's defense industry, Zelenskyy emphasized that the requirements on the front line are consistently evolving, and thus manufacturers “must respond in a timely manner.”



He stated that significant decisions were made to “streamline procurement procedures and component imports, increase the production of charges for drones, and train operators.”



“Another decision is the project to build an integrated electronic warfare control system to protect our warriors and equipment from Russian UAVs (unmanned aerial vehicles). It is already being tested in certain areas. We intend to scale it up to the entire front,” he further mentioned.



During a year-end press conference in December, Zelenskyy announced Ukraine's ambitious plan to manufacture 1 million drones in the coming year, pledging to do “everything to make it happen.”



Kyiv has increasingly relied on domestically developed drone technology as it confronts advances by Russia, which initiated a "special military operation" in Ukraine over two years ago.

