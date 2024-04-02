Bomb disposal squad comes under attack in Pakistan, resulting in death of 2 soldiers

(MENAFN) On Sunday, a bomb disposal squad in the southwestern province of Balochistan came under attack, resulting in the tragic deaths of two Pakistani soldiers.



The incident underscores the ongoing security challenges faced by authorities in the region, particularly in Balochistan, which has seen periodic outbreaks of violence and insurgency in recent years. The attack serves as a grim reminder of the risks and dangers encountered by security personnel tasked with maintaining peace and stability in volatile areas.



On Monday, a news report stated that while a bomb disposal squad was in the process of clearing landmines in the Ankara Kaur Dam area of the coastal Gwadar district, “when unidentified armed men opened indiscriminate fire on them.”



Following the attack on the bomb disposal squad in the Ankara Kaur Dam area of Gwadar district, it was reported that four additional soldiers sustained injuries. This incident occurred shortly after the tragic killing of five Chinese engineers and their driver in the northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province while en route to a work site.



Pakistan has experienced a rise in militant activities in recent years, with incidents of violence becoming increasingly frequent. The country has been grappling with security challenges stemming from various militant groups operating within its borders.



Statistics reveal a concerning trend, particularly in the first three months of the current year. The two provinces, including the northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the coastal Gwadar district, reported the majority of the attacks, accounting for approximately 86 percent of the total 245 incidents recorded during this period. These attacks resulted in 432 fatalities and 370 injuries, highlighting the significant toll and impact of militant violence on communities and security forces alike.

MENAFN02042024000045015839ID1108047365