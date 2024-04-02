(MENAFN) On Monday, Russia asserted that the current US administration is ramping up its endeavors to portray a misleading narrative surrounding the March 22 concert hall attack in the Moscow region, which resulted in the deaths of 144 individuals.



The statement from the Foreign Intelligence Service suggested that Washington's actions risk implicating it in "international terrorism," particularly through its provision of assistance to Ukraine. This accusation comes in the context of Russia's ongoing "special military operation" in Ukraine, which commenced over two years ago.



“The Americans are unable to achieve a unified assessment of the tragedy near Moscow even among NATO and EU members, not to mention the states of the Global South,” the statement mentioned.



According to the intelligence service, the United States swiftly initiated efforts to defend Ukrainian Leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy immediately following the attack, which “seems reckless to many in the West, and suspicious to many in the East.”



The press release alleged that Kyiv relies on satellite information provided by American intelligence when planning attacks against Russia. The attack on March 22, which resulted in the deaths of at least 144 people and left over 382 others injured at Crocus City Hall in Krasnogorsk, Moscow Oblast, was carried out by gunmen. Russia has indicted four individuals for direct involvement in the assault.



The United States maintains that the attack was perpetrated by a faction of a terrorist organization. Ukraine has vehemently denied any involvement in the incident. Leader Vladimir Putin has acknowledged that the shooting was carried out by extremists but expressed Russia's desire to uncover more details, including those regarding the instigators behind the attack.

