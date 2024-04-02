US special envoy for Yemen to visit Saudi Arabia, Oman to discuss Houthis attacks in Red Sea

(MENAFN) The State Department announced on Monday that Tim Lenderking, the US Special Envoy for Yemen, will be visiting Saudi Arabia and Oman this week.



During his visit, Lenderking plans to engage with regional partners to address the pressing need for an "immediate cessation" of Houthi attacks in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden.



His discussions will focus on strategies to de-escalate the ongoing situation and redirect efforts towards achieving a lasting peace for the people of Yemen.



The statement mentioned that the Houthi attacks are "undermining progress on the Yemen peace process and the delivery of humanitarian assistance to Yemen and other countries in need."



"The United States remains firmly committed to supporting a durable peace in Yemen and alleviating the complex humanitarian and economic crises harming the Yemeni people," the Department stated in the declaration.



"The United States supports a return to UN-led peace efforts once the Houthis halt their indiscriminate attacks," it further mentioned.



The Houthis have been attacking cargo ships in the Red Sea that are either owned or operated by Israeli companies, or involved in transporting goods to or from Israel. This action is reportedly taken in solidarity with the Gaza Strip, where a significant number of casualties—nearly 32,850 people—have occurred during an Israeli offensive since last October, prompted by an attack from Palestinian resistance group Hamas.



Since January 12th, a coalition spearheaded by the United States has been carrying out sporadic airstrikes within Yemen, specifically targeting Houthi locations. These strikes are in retaliation for the attacks in the Red Sea, which is among the world's busiest sea routes for transporting oil and fuel shipments.

