Israel's embassies globally go on high alert after strike on Iranian consulate in Damascus

(MENAFN) Israel's embassies worldwide will heighten their state of alert following an incident in which seven Iranian military advisors were reportedly killed in an airstrike on Iran's consulate in Damascus, Syria. The attack has prompted Israeli authorities to increase vigilance, as reported by the Israeli public broadcaster.



Iran has pointed fingers at Israel, alleging its involvement in the airstrike on the Iranian consulate building adjacent to the embassy in Damascus, resulting in casualties including two Iranian generals and five officers from the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), notably Gen. Mohammed Reza Zahedi, a senior commander of the IRGC's Quds Force in Syria and Lebanon.



Hossein Akbari, serving as Iran's Ambassador to Syria, characterized the attack as being orchestrated by F-35 fighter jets, which purportedly launched six missiles. Akbari strongly criticized the incident, denouncing it as a breach of international conventions. Additionally, he vowed that Iran would deliver a robust and decisive response to the perceived aggression.



This development occurs amidst heightened tensions in the region due to Israel's ongoing military operations in the Gaza Strip. These operations have resulted in significant casualties among Palestinians, surpassing 32,800, and have exacerbated a severe humanitarian crisis in the region.

