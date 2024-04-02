Shark Tank India 3: Shaadi.Com CEO Hails ONDC, UPI Initiative By Govt

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, April 2 (IANS) Shaadi Founder and CEO Anupam Mittal has hailed the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) and drew parallels between the government's e-commerce initiative and the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) during the third season of Shark Tank India, the ONDC Network said on Tuesday.

According to ONDC, Mittal's elucidation of its potential to democratise digital commerce could help Indian startups harness the vast opportunities of the Open Network.

"What UPI did for payments, the ONDC Network offers the same transformation for digital commerce. It's about creating an inclusive network where every business, no matter its size, can thrive online," said Mittal.

"This initiative is a powerful step towards ensuring that growth and opportunities are not confined to the few but are accessible to all," he added.

The founder discussed the ONDC Network during the Kiko Live pitch segment in episode 47 of Shark Tank India 3. He emphasised the e-commerce initiative's pivotal role in fostering inclusive digital commerce for all kinds of players in the market.

"Mention of the ONDC Network on Shark Tank India underscores the importance of the Open Network as a catalyst for innovation, essential for startups to thrive. For startups aiming to grow seamlessly, join our vast network where opportunities are limitless," said T. Koshy, MD & CEO at ONDC.

ONDC is an initiative of the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), Ministry of Commerce that aims to democratise e-commerce by enabling sellers to reach buyers through an Open Network, without needing to be present on large e-commerce platforms.

Since its inception in 2021, ONDC has grown rapidly with both industry-leading names, local sellers and artisans becoming a part of the network.