Commodities market witnesses notable uptick last week

(MENAFN) Last week, the commodities market witnessed a notable uptick, largely fueled by expectations of increased demand in light of potential interest rate reductions by major central banks slated for this year. This optimistic outlook was underpinned by a combination of factors, including heightened geopolitical tensions, concerns surrounding supply dynamics, and encouraging reports from China indicating a forthcoming surge in demand despite prevailing economic challenges within the country.



The surge in commodity prices was particularly evident in the gold market, where prices surged due to a noticeable uptick in physical demand from Chinese households. Additionally, a marginal decline in the US Consumer Confidence Index for March, as reported by the Conference Board, contributed to the upward trajectory of gold prices. Ongoing geopolitical uncertainties further bolstered gold's ascent, resulting in a significant increase in its ounce price, reaching a record high of USD2,233. This upward momentum extended to other precious metals, with silver, palladium, and platinum experiencing notable gains.



Furthermore, copper prices saw an upward push as a result of global mine closures, sparking concerns about potential supply shortages. Meanwhile, aluminum prices were adversely affected by dry weather conditions in Yunnan province, China, which negatively impacted aluminum producers, leading to a reduction in production levels. Analysts anticipate that persistently low rainfall in the region over the next two months could further impede the planned resumption of production for aluminum smelters.



In response to these developments, copper prices saw a modest increase, while aluminum, lead, and other metals also experienced varying price movements. However, zinc prices witnessed a slight decline alongside nickel, reflecting the nuanced dynamics at play within the commodities market.



Amidst these market fluctuations, expectations of ongoing production cuts by OPEC+ members continued to lend support to oil prices, which remained on an upward trajectory. Nonetheless, concerns persisted regarding potential disruptions to oil supply chains, particularly in the wake of reported attacks on commercial ships in the Red Sea, attributed to Iranian-backed Houthis in response to geopolitical tensions surrounding Israel's actions in Gaza. These apprehensions underscored the intricate interplay of geopolitical factors in shaping commodity market dynamics.

