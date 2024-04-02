(MENAFN- Costa Rica News) ocref&&(Object(document,"referrer",{get:function(){return litespeed_docref}}),sessionStorage("litespeed_docref")); Recommendations to Enjoy the Beach with Your Pet When You're On Vacation ⋆ The Costa Rica News Faceboo Instagra Linkedi Paypa Twitte Youtub



Travel Live the Adventure of Going on a One Day Trek Coast to Coasta Ricast in Costa Rica Travel Costa Rica Tries to Attract Visitors from Qatar with Ecotourism Options Travel Costa Rica Conquers Europe through Tourist Promotion Travel El Salvador Will Host Central American Tourism Fair Travel Costa Rica Seduces Potential German Tourists with its"Tourist Attractions"

Culture & Lifestyle Costa Rica Has a Multifaceted and Unstoppable Champion of Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Culture & Lifestyle What, How, When And Why"People Of Jacó"? Culture & Lifestyle Don`t Miss Out on Savoring the"Golden Grain" of Costa Rica Culture & Lifestyle 7 Summer Activity Ideas for Active Seniors Culture & Lifestyle Did You Know That Costa Rica Has Seven Distinct Indigenous Groups? Find Out Who They Are

Updated: April 1, 2024
Recommendations to Enjoy the Beach with Your Pet When You're On Vacation

Your best friend deserves it!

By TCRN STAFF April 1, 2024

This vacation, if you plan to enjoy the beach with your pet, the National Animal Health Service (SENASA) of the Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock advises you to take some precautions before making your trip, such as verifying that the chosen place allows the presence of pets.

To ensure a pleasant and safe experience for your dog, it is important to prepare a backpack with all the necessary items such as water and a portable water bowl, treats to reward good behavior, enough food, a suitable bowl and appropriate toys, especially those that float for enjoy in the water.

The dog must be kept on a leash; Also bring bags to pick up your pet's waste. Keeping the beach clean is a responsibility shared by all visitors your stay at the beach, carefully choose a quiet and shady place. If your dog has sensitive paws, consider using a pad to prevent burns from the heat of the sand, especially during the hottest parts of the day.

It is important to avoid intense exercise in the sun, as this could lead to heat stroke. Also, keep an eye out for possible dangerous objects hidden in the sand fresh water regularly and make sure your dog does not drink seawater as this could cause gastrointestinal problems.

Always keep close supervision over him, especially if you allow your dog to enter the sea, choose areas with shallow depth and without dangerous currents contact with jellyfish or sea urchins. If your dog shows signs of not enjoying water, respect his preference and don't force it.

When you return home, bathe your dog with fresh water to remove salt and sand. Check your ears for dirt, irritation and inflammation. Watch for frequent scratching, unusual head movements and postures, which could indicate ear problems.

Remember that in some cases, the beach may not be the most suitable environment for your dog, especially if it has wounds or irritated skin. It is always important to prioritize your pet's safety and well-being in all your outdoor activities.