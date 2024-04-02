Country Heading Towards Developed Nation Status By 2047, Says FM Sitharaman At Viksit Bharat Ambassador Meet-Up

(MENAFN- IANS) Chennai, April 2 (IANS) Union Finance Minister, Nirmala Sitharaman, said on Tuesday that the Viksit Bharat project was taking the country forward with the idea of achieving the status of a developed nation by 2047.

While delivering a keynote address during a Viksit Bharat Ambassador meet-up at Vels University in Pallavaram, FM Sitharaman said that the young generation must be part of this movement.

She said that under the leadership of Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, the country was marching towards achieving the title of a developed nation.

FM Sitharaman said that India was showing phenomenal growth in all walks of life and it could come out of the Covid pandemic due to the efficiency of its scientists and the vaccine that helped to drive away the virus.

FM Sitharaman said that many developed countries were in awe of this achievement by India that had taken place under PM Modi's leadership.

She said that the New Education Policy would help students pursue their dream courses along with the main course they were enrolled in.

She cited the example of a science stream student learning music and getting a certificate in music along with the certificate in the main course.

FM Sitharaman said that the infrastructure of the country was progressing by leaps and bounds and this was helping India move ahead.

The FM said that the PM had put forward the idea of 'Digital India' and added that digital infrastructure of the country had grown exponentially and at present 43 crore digital transformations were taking place in a month, involving small and large transactions.

She added that this has been designed in such a manner that there are no service charges for the transactions and they involve the seller, the buyer and the payment systems.

The FM also said that the government had increased the number of medical and nursing seats and added that many nurses were going abroad and supporting their families in India with remittances from abroad.

FM Sitharaman called upon people to work hard and to be part of the Viksit Bharat project and take forward the growth story of the country.