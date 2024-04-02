Original-Research: Westwing Group (Von Nuways AG)

(MENAFN- EQS Group) Original-Research: Westwing Group - from NuWays AGClassification of NuWays AG to Westwing GroupCompany Name: Westwing GroupISIN: DE000A2N4H07Reason for the research: UpdateRecommendation: Kaufenfrom: 02.04.2024Target price: EUR 18.00Target price on sight of: 12 MonatenLast rating change: Analyst: Mark-Hendrik SchüsslerSolid FY figures but muted 2024 outlook; est. & PT chg. Westwing released solid final Q4 results in line with prelims but issued amixed FY24e outlook. Sales are expected to develop within a range of -3% to+4% yoy in FY 24e, implying a 0.5% yoy sales increase at mid-point to €415-445m (eNuW old: € 460m, eNuW new: € 442m). The guidance reflects (1) astrategic adjustment of the product offering in Spain and Italy to enhancefuture scalability (low to mid singledigit percentage impact) which willlikely weigh on H2'24 sales and (2) ongoing challenges in the home & livingmarket as consumers continue to hold back on higher-value products such asfurniture (more pronounced effect in DACH than International). On a positive note, Westwing has seen healthy GMV growth in Q1'24 of 6%yoy, implying a favorable development in the number of active customers andbasket size after the company had already witnessed a sequential growth inactive customers in H2'23 (+2% yoy) and strong LTM GMV per customer in Q4of € 377 (+4% yoy). Furthermore, the company is on track to enter thePortuguese market in 2024 with further regional expansions planned for2025, all of which are expected to be managed from HQ and served by itscentral logistics unit to achieve maximum scale effects. Adj. EBITDA is seen to come in at € 14m to € 24m (eNuW old: € 26m, eConsnew: € 23.7m) with a margin of 3.1% to 5.8% (eNuW old: 5.6%, eNuW new:5.4%), carried by a favorable product mix (i.e. higher private label share,+6ppts yoy to 47% of GMV in FY23) and reduced fulfilment and G&A expensesdue to cost savings (i.e. consolidation of logistics and warehouses;fulfiment -4.4% yoy and G&A -8.2% yoy). However, the company's transitionto a SaaS-based tech platform along with its restructuring efforts in Spainand Italy should temporarily weigh on EBIT (eNuW: -5% yoy) and FCF (c. €10-15m cash impact), likely bringing FCF close to break-even in FY24 (eNuW:€ 0.3m). In sum, while it looks like 2024 will be another challenging year, weremain convinced of Westwing's promising long-term prospects driven by thestructural shift towards e-commerce and its unique positioning in theEuropean Home & Living market. Having a healthy balance sheet with asizable net cash position of € 82m and trading at ~8x EV/EBITDA 24e,Westwing offers both downside protection and a splendid opportunity todisproportionately profit from an eventual recovery of the Home & Livingmarket. BUY, PT € 18.00 (old: € 19.00), based on DCF can download the research here:For additional information visit our websiteContact for questionsDie Analyse oder weiterführende Informationen zu dieser können Sie hier downloaden: NuWays AG - Equity ResearchWeb: Email: ...LinkedIn: Adresse: Mittelweg 16-17, 20148 Hamburg, Germany++++++++++Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG beim oben analysierten Unternehmen befinden sich in der vollständigen Analyse.++++++++++-------------------transmitted by EQS Group AG.-------------------The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this research result of this research does not constitute investment adviceor an invitation to conclude certain stock exchange transactions.

