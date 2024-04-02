5 Aid Workers Killed In Israeli Airstrike On Gaza

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News) KABUL (Pajhwok): Five World Central Kitchen (WCK) workers, including foreigners, have been killed in an Israeli airstrike on Gaza.

Reuters quoted the Gaza government media office as saying the victims included citizens of Poland, Australia and Britain, as well as a Palestinian.

Meanwhile, WCK wrote on X:“We are aware of reports that members of the World Central Kitchen team have been killed ...”

The aid workers were killed while working to support humanitarian food delivery efforts in Gaza, WCK said, calling the incident a tragedy.

At least one Palestinian was also killed in late Monday's air raid in Deir al-Balah, according to the Gaza government, which alleged the attack aimed to terrorise humanitarian aid workers.

Meanwhile, the Israeli army said it was trying to enable the safe delivery of aid, and had been working closely with WCK in delivery of food and humanitarian aid to Gazans.

