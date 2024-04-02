11Th Ashghal Ramadan Tournament Concludes

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Public Works Authority (Ashghal) crowned on Monday winners at the 11th Ashghal Ramadan Tournament as the multi-sport event wrapped up.

Several Ashghal officials and representatives of the participating companies attended the award ceremony for the winners in the competitions of football, basketball, table tennis, PlayStation - FIFA, and Baby foot.

Director of the tournament, Mohammed Majid Al Muhannadi said the event brought together over 600 players from the Ashghals various departments and other participating companies and a large crowd turn-out.

He added that the tournament organizing committee was keen to diversify the competitions to guarantee a huge participation, as part of its efforts to motivate the practice of sports and boost collaboration between Ashghal staffers and the companies cooperating with it.

Meanwhile, President of the Qatar Basketball Federation, Mohammed Saad Al Mughaiseeb hailed the cooperation between the Federation and the Ashghal to organize basketball competitions, pointing out that the competitions featured 18 teams in a reflection of the growing passion for this important sport in Qatar.

