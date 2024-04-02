Ramadan Officers Football Championship 2024 Wraps Up

( MENAFN - Gulf Times) The Ramadan officers football championship 2024 concluded in the attendance of HE Chief of Staff of Qatar Armed Forces, Staff Lieutenant-General (Pilot) Salem bin Hamad bin Aqeel Al Nabit. The event saw gripping competitions among 13 participating sides. The Qatar Amiri Air Force team defeated the Police College team in the final. HE the Chief of Staff of Qatar Armed Forces crowned the winners.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.