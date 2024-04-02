Department Of Meteorology Expects Relatively Hot Weather Today With Scattered Clouds

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Weather inshore until 6pm on Tuesday will be relatively hot with scattered clouds, the Department of Meteorology said in its daily weather report.

Offshore, it will see scattered clouds, the report added.

Wind inshore will be mainly southwesterly to northwesterly 3 - 13 KT.

Offshore, it will be mainly westerly to northwesterly 3 - 13 KT.

Visibility inshore and offshore will be 5 - 9 km.

Sea state inshore will be 1 - 2 ft. Offshore, it will be 1 - 3 ft.

