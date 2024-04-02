Relief For Indian Commuters: No Hike In Toll Tax Rates For The Next Two Months Here's Why

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Toll charges are typically hiked in India every year on April 1. However, this year, the fare revision has been put on hold due to the Lok Sabha Elections 2024. Indian commuters won't have to pay higher rates for now, thanks to the implementation of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC).Nearly 1,100 toll plazas are expected to hike toll rates, and highway operators have already notified this through local newspapers. The charges are expected to go up by 3-5%, Reuters reported Read: Delhi-Gurgaon Expressway commuters alert! NHAI increases toll charges effective from THIS date“The revision of user fee (toll) rates with effect from April 1 has been put on hold after taking permission from the Election Commission,” a senior official at the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) told Reuters FY23, India collected over ₹5,40,000 crore in toll collections compared to ₹2,52,000 crore in FY19, as per Reuters. The increase in revenue can be credited to the hiked toll taxes and the rise in the number of toll plazas Narendra Modi-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government had said that the hike would help in the expansion of national highways. The Opposition, however, has been critical of it. They often point out how fuel prices and toll charges have increased since PM Modi came to power in 2014 Read: NHAI raises more than ₹16,000 crore in its largest InvIT monetisation roundECI asks NHAI to postpone toll hikeThe Election Commission of India (ECI) earlier told the NHAI that new rates would be applicable only after the Lok Sabha elections. The ECI, however, asked the state-owned authority to proceed with calculating the new toll rates, as per PTI 18th Lok Sabha elections will commence on April 19. Polls will be conducted on April 26, May 7, May 13, May 20 and May 25. June 1 will be the final date for elections. June 4, the date of counting, will decide if the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) remains in power.

