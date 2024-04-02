4 Naxalites Killed In Encounter With Security Forces In Chhattisgarh's Bijapur. Details Here

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Four Naxalites were killed in an encounter with security personnel in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district on Tuesday, April 2, police said as reported by PTI encounter ensued in the shape of a gun battle at around 6 in the morning in a forest near Lendra village that falls under the jurisdiction of Gangaloor police station. A joint team of security personnel was out on an anti-Naxal operation, Inspector General of Police (Bastar Range) Sundarraj P said, as reported by PTI read: Govt aiming to make country free of Naxalism before 2024 elections: Amit ShahThe Inspector General further informed that personnel belonging to the District Reserve Guard, Special Task Force, Central Reserve Police Force and its elite Commando Battalion for Resolute Action (CoBRA) were involved in the operation read: 6 Naxalites including 2 women, killed in an encounter in Chhatisgarh's Bijapur. Details hereSundarraj P informed that the bodies of four Naxalites along with a light machine gun and other weapons were recovered from the spot after the exchange of fire stopped, reported PTI far 33 Naxalites have been killed in separate encounters with security forces in the Bastar region comprising seven districts including Bijapur. With this incident, the count goes up to 37, as per police read: Chhattisgarh: Fatal encounter between security forces and Naxals in Kanker, kills police and Naxalite as gunfight ensuesBijapur district that comes under the Bastar Lok Sabha constituency will go to polls in the first phase of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls on April 19 another incident reported on Monday, April 1, two hardcore Naxalites carrying cash rewards were killed in an encounter with police in Madhya Pradesh's Balaghat district, a police official informed police official said that the gunfight started between 9 pm and 10 pm in the Kerajhari forest area read: Four CRPF commandos killed, others injured during clash with Naxals in ChhattisgarhThe police official later revealed that a search operation was launched in the area in which the bodies of two Naxalites were recovered. These naxals were identified as Sajanti alias Kranti and Raghu alias Sher Singh. Among the other items recovered from the site were an AK-47 rifle, a 12-bore rifle and some daily need items.

