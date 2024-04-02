Patanjali Misleading Ad Case: Supreme Court Refuses To Accept Baba Ramdev, MD Acharya Balkrishna's Apologies

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "The Supreme Court of India on April 2 refused to accept the apologies of Baba Ramdev and Patanjali MD Acharya Balkrishna in a contempt case concerning its order about the company's misleading advertisements for its medicinal products apex court is today hearing a contempt case against Patanjali Ayurved over the publication of advertisements claiming medical cures. Both Balkrishna and Ramdev were directed to be personally present before the Court today, as per Live Law report.A SC bench comprising Justices Hima Kohli and Ahsanuddin Amanullah is hearing the matter. The bench had expressed displeasure over the non-compliance of its earlier order of February 27, which had sought a response from Patanjali and its MD.

The court noted that the advertisements issued by Patanjali featuring Ramdev's face were in direct contravention of the company's past undertaking to refrain from such advertisements.

This is a breaking story, more updates are awaited...



