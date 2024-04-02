Crew Box Office Collection Day 4: Kareena, Tabu And Kriti Starrer Film Numbers Nosedive, Mints ₹4.5 Crore

(MENAFN
- Live Mint) "Crew Box Office Collection Day 4: Bollywood movie 'Crew', starring Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Kriti Sanon witnessed a massive slump in the collection on Monday, April 1, as compared with the previous day's numbers to film industry tracker Sacnilk, the film minted ₹34 crore net during its four-day run in theatres. The film witnessed a 57.14 percent drop in collection on Day 4 as it minted ₹4.5 crore net on Monday. On the previous day, the film co-produced by Rhea Kapoor had minted ₹10.25 crore net, as per early estimates read: Ranbir Kapoor makes 'big' revelation at The Great Indian Kapil Show about joota chupai at wedding: ₹12 crore demand...The Ekta Kapoor production minted ₹20.25 crore during its first weekend. The film collected ₹9.25 crore net on its opening day, March 29 read: Crew Box Office Collection Day 3: Tabu, Kareena and Kriti starrer mints ₹29.25 crore in India, ₹15 crore overseasConsidering the film's global business, the Ekta Kapoor co-production raked in ₹22 crore gross overseas and ₹35.4 crore gross in the domestic market. Hence, the worldwide collection totals ₹57.4 crore gross Krishnan helmed film had an overall 15.30 percent Hindi occupancy on Monday. Chennai recorded the highest overall occupancy of 28.67% as Bengaluru trailed behind with 21.75% occupancy.
Also read: Films releasing this weekend: From Crew to The Goat Life, movies to watch in theatresDiljit Dosanjh and Kapil Sharma are also a part of the cast apart from Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Kriti Sanon film is produced by production houses Balaji Motion Pictures and Anil Kapoor Films & Communication Network. Anil Kapoor Films & Communication Network in a post on Instagram claimed that the film grossed ₹62.53 crores worldwide until Day 3.Also read: OTT releases this week: Farrey, Patna Shukla to Great Indian Kapil Show; movies, web series to watch over the weekendFilm trade analyst Taran Adarsh in a social media post on X (formerly Twitter) stated,“A strong start was always on the cards thanks to [i] well-cut trailer, [ii] superb music and [iii] #GoodFriday holiday [on Fri], but the wonderful biz on Sat - Sun has elevated it to the SUCCESS category.\"He added, \"After #Article370 [Feb 2024], #Crew [March 2024] is the second female-centric film in the *first quarter of 2024* to go from strength to strength with each passing day.\"Film trade analyst Sumit Kadel in a social media post on X stated,“#Crew is on track to become a CLEAN HIT after passing the Monday test. Trending indicates it could cross ₹4.25 cr and reach ₹5 cr on its day 4 with strong evening showings.\"
