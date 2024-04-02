Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Election Commission Beefs Up Vigilance In Key Poll-Bound States, Appoints Special Observers

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Lok Sabha elections 2024: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on April 2 announced the appointment of special observers for administrative, security, and expenditure monitoring purposes in several states ECI has entrusted former civil servants with brilliant track records to oversee the electoral process with strict vigilance. These special observers will focus on addressing challenges posed by the influence of money, muscle, and misinformation, according to the poll panel Observers (General and Police) have been deployed in West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Bihar where the population is more than seven crore and also in Andhra Pradesh and Odisha where the simultaneous elections to the Assemblies are to be held, the poll authority said, the ECI has deployed Special Expenditure Observers in Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, and Odisha to monitor election-related expenditures, The Delhi High Court on April 2 provided a final opportunity to the Centre and several opposition parties to file their responses in a petition seeking to restrain them from using the acronym INDIA (Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance).A bench comprising Acting Chief Justice Manmohan and Justice Manmeet PS Arora directed the respondents to submit their replies within one week. The public interest litigation alleges that the parties are taking \"undue advantage in the name of our country\" by using the INDIA acronym high court refused to prepone the hearing date and stated that an endeavor shall be made to hear and dispose of the petition on April 10. \"The contesting respondents are given the last and final opportunity to file their replies within a week,\" the bench said court was hearing an application by petitioner Girish Bharadwaj, who sought an early hearing, citing the pending nature of the petition since August 2023 and the announcement of the election schedule by the Election Commission Vaibhav Singh, representing the petitioner, informed the court that eight opportunities had already been granted to the central government and the opposition parties, but they have yet to file their replies court was apprised by advocate Sidhant Kumar that the Election Commission of India (ECI) has already filed its response in the matter.



