Delhi Metro Reduces Speed Of 'Yellow Line' Temporarily Between Chhatarpur-Sultanpur Stations Details Here

( MENAFN - Live Mint) "Delhi Metro reduced speed of Yellow Line temporarily between Chhatarpur and Sultanpur stations in view of tunnel construction work for the Aerocity-Tughlakabad corridor Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) in a social media post on X (formerly Twitter) wrote,“A temporary speed restriction of 20 KMPH has been imposed between Chhatarpur & Sultanpur on Yellow Line due to construction of a tunnel for the Aerocity-Tughlakabad corridor of Ph 4. This may cause a slight delay in services.”

