Kerala Weather Update: Temperature Likely To Increase In 12 Districts Of The State Today

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Thiruvananthapuram: The temperature is expected to rise in 12 districts of the state today. The India Meteorological Department has issued a warning to those who go out during the day. The temperature may rise to 39 degrees Celsius in the Kollam and Palakkad districts, and 37 degrees Celsius in the Alappuzha, Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Thrissur, Kozhikode, and Kannur districts.

Thiruvananthapuram, Ernakulam, Malappuram, and Kasaragod districts may experience high temperatures of up to 36 degrees Celsius. At the same time, there is a warning that summer rain will be available in isolated places in central and northern parts of Kerala.

The coastal areas are still likely to experience high waves today. According to INCOIS, there is a possibility of fast waves up to 1.6 meters high due to the black sea phenomenon. The warning has also been issued on the Tamil Nadu coast as well.

Meanwhile, a boat overturned in Kuttapozhi this morning. However, the fishermen who were involved in the accident managed to escape by swimming.