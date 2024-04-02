Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 6: Jasmin Gets Highest Nomination Votes From Housemates

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The nomination is a process that viewers and contestants look forward to see in the Bigg Boss season. In the latest episode of Malayalam Bigg Boss Season 6, an open nomination took place for the contestants. All the contestants except the power team and Jaanmoni, the captain, were eligible for the nomination.

Meanwhile, 8 contestants were nominated for the eviction process. Ansiba, Rishi, Nora, Sreethu, Yamuna, Gabri, Jasmin, and Apsara were nominated. Apsara was nominated through the direct vote of the Power Team.

Meanwhile, the second power team has been declared on Sunday. Jinto, Resmin and Arjun were selected as the power team members. Jaanmoni Das was crowned as the new captain of the house this week on Saturday.

The last week's eviction was canceled due to the eviction of Rocky and Sijo. However, Sijo will rejoin the Bigg Boss house after completing the treatment. As of now, four contestants have been eliminated from Bigg Boss Season 6, including Suresh, Ratheesh, Rocky and Nishana.