Gold Rate In India On April 02: Check 22/24 Carat Rates In Your City

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) On April 2, 2024, gold prices in India fluctuated, but the basic price for 10 grams stayed at Rs 68,000. A thorough market analysis revealed that the average price for 10 grams of 24-carat gold was roughly Rs 68,440, while 22-carat gold was around Rs 62,740.

As of April 02, 2024, the current price in Delhi for 10 grams of 22-carat gold is around Rs 62,890, while the rate for 10 grams of 24-carat gold is approximately Rs 68,590.

In Mumbai, the price of 10 grams of 22-carat gold is Rs 62,740, while the equivalent amount of 24-carat gold is Rs 68,440.

In Ahmedabad, the price for 10 grams of 22-carat gold is Rs 62,790, and for the same amount of 24-carat gold, it's Rs 68,490.

In Chennai, the price of 10 grams of 22-carat gold is Rs 63,690, while the equivalent amount of 24-carat gold is Rs 69,480.

In Kolkata, the price of 10 grams of 22-carat gold is Rs 62,740, while the equivalent amount of 24-carat gold is Rs 68,440.

In Hyderabad, the price of 10 grams of 22-carat gold is Rs 62,740, while the equivalent amount of 24-carat gold is Rs 68,440.

In Bengaluru, the price of 10 grams of 22-carat gold is Rs 62,740, while the equivalent amount of 24-carat gold is Rs 68,440.

In Bhubaneshwar, the price of 10 grams of 22-carat gold is Rs 63,600, while the equivalent amount of 24-carat gold is Rs 69,380.