Kerala: Revenue Department Takes Measures To Remove Double Voting In Idukki

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Idukki: The Revenue Department conducted a hearing to address the issue of double voting in Idukki. Approximately 30 individuals present at the hearing gave their consent to remove their names from the voter list in Kerala. However, the process of removing voters from the list will conducted later.

It was found that 211 individuals in wards six and twelve of Idukki's Udumbanchola Panchayath hold voting rights in both Kerala and Tamil Nadu. The complaints regarding double voting arose during local government elections.



Around 115 individuals attended under the supervision of Deputy Tehsildar Kannan. A consent form was obtained from them stating where they would like to vote. About 85 people demanded to retain the vote in Kerala. It is concluded that the absentees are permanent residents o

The Revenue Department will investigate the non-attendance of those who received notices. Additionally, individuals who moved to Idukki after marriages in Tamil Nadu have been included in the voter lists of both states. The hearing report will be submitted to the collector, followed by an official request for the voter lists with photographs. These lists will be cross-referenced with the Idukki voter list to eliminate double-voting instances.