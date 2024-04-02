SHOCKING! Man Brutally Attacked With Iron Rod In Bengaluru's Kalyan Nagar; WATCH Viral Video

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Over the past few years, Bengaluru has witnessed a worrying increase in criminal activities, raising serious concerns about the safety of its residents. Amidst this backdrop, a disturbing incident unfolded in broad daylight on the ring road of Kalyan Nagar, sending shockwaves through the community.

The incident occurred on the 31st of last month and has since garnered significant attention after a video capturing the brutal attack surfaced on social media. The footage, recorded from the dashboard of a passing vehicle, depicts a horrifying scene where an individual is mercilessly assaulted with a steel rod while the attacker calmly walks away from the scene.

Bengaluru road rage: Woman chased over alleged indicator dispute in Koramangala, accused in custody (WATCH)

The video was shared on Instagram by a user going by the handle @_cavalier_fantome, who described the incident as deeply unsettling. The user, who was present at the scene during their drive near Kalyan Nagar, expressed profound shock and concern over the brazenness of the violence witnessed.

Bengaluru shocker! Woman alleges man groped her near house, recounts harrowing experience

Despite the graphic nature of the video and the widespread outrage it has sparked, no formal complaint has been registered with the authorities regarding the incident. As a result, the identity of the victim remains unknown, and no case has been filed with the police.

Following the video's viral spread on social media, the police have initiated efforts to gather more information about the incident's exact location and circumstances.

