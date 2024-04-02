Kerala: Indigo To Start Direct Flights From Abu Dhabi To Kannur From May 9

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Kannur: IndiGo Airlines has started direct services from Abu Dhabi to Kannur offering a convenient travel option for non-residents during the summer vacation season. The new service is set to commence operations from May 9.

The flight will operate non-stop on the Abu Dhabi-Kannur sector daily. The flight will depart from Kannur at 12:40 am and will reach Abu Dhabi at 2:35 am. The return flight will depart from Abu Dhabi at 3:45 am and will reach Kannur at 8:40 am.

With the introduction of these services, IndiGo now offers a total of 56 weekly flight services from 8 Indian cities to Abu Dhabi. this expansion will boost the travel, trade, and tourism between India and the United Arab Emirates.

Meanwhile, services from Thiruvananthapuram International Airport to Kuala Lumpur, the capital of Malaysia, are on the rise, with Malaysia Airlines doubling the number of flights. Currently, Malaysia Airlines operates a Thiruvananthapuram-Kuala Lumpur service twice a week. However, officials have announced plans to increase the frequency to four services per week.

Starting from April 2, the additional services will commence. On Tuesdays and Saturdays, the flight will arrive at Thiruvananthapuram at 12:30 PM and depart for Kuala Lumpur at 1:20 AM. Departures from Thiruvananthapuram to Kuala Lumpur will take place at 12:01 PM on Sundays and Thursdays. Malaysia Airlines has confirmed the utilization of Boeing 737-800 aircraft, featuring 174 seats, including business class, for these services.