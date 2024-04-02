In Pictures: Inside Kangana Ranaut's Lavish Manali House

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Kangana Ranaut has a beautiful and huge house in Himachal Pradesh's Manali and the pictures of the house are going viral on the internet.

Kangana Ranaut's house was built in 2017 its size is 7600 square feet and has 7 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms.

It comes with ancient decor, balconies, louvered shutters, a metal roof, and views of mountains and nature all around.



The entrance porch is distinguished by a white door, matching windows with louvered shutters, and a metal roof above.

The ground-floor living area features an earthy color scheme and modern chairs, with a statement ceiling above. It comes with a historic classic mountain home that features an ancient timber ceiling and wooden flooring, with color added by leather and fabric upholstery.



The house has a bar next to the living area is a small space adorned with eye-catching pendant lights.

The wooden staircase outside the living room serves as an emphasis feature owing to the wall art along with some pictures.



All of the bedrooms are placed on the first level. The guest bedroom is a cozy, small area decorated in blue and green.