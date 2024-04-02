Kangana Ranaut to Nirahua-9 actors contesting THIS Lok Sabha Elections

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Many Indian celebrities, including Bollywood actors and Bhojpuri stars, are preparing to contest in elections this year. From Kangana Ranaut to Arun Govil, here's a comprehensive list of celebrities likely to run in the Lok Sabha Elections 2024.

Arun Govil, well known for playing Lord Ram in Ramanad Sagar's Ramayana, will run for Lok Sabha in 2024 on a BJP ticket from Meerut, Uttar Pradesh.

Veteran actress Hema Malini has got a BJP ticket from Mathura.

Manoj Tiwari will contest on a BJP ticket from Northeast Delhi. He has been representing the seat since 2014.

Shatrughan Sinha will contest on Trinamool Congress ticket from Asansol, West Bengal.

Malayalam actor and BJP candidate Suresh Gopi will contest from Thrissur constituency.



Actor Ravi Kishan will run for Lok Sabha in 2024 on a BJP ticket from Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh.

Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua

will contest from Azamgarh, Uttar Pradesh, on a BJP ticket.

Kangana Ranaut has joined the BJP. She will contest elections from her birthplace Mandi, Himachal Pradesh.



Other celebrities running for Lok Sabha on Trinamool Congress tickets include Kirti Azad from Bardhaman-Durgapur, Saayoni Ghosh from Jadavpur.

Satabdi Roy from Birbhum, Partha Bhowmick from Barrackpore, Rachana Banerjee from Hooghly, and Dev from Medinipur.