LU Ranks Fourth In UP, 29Th In The Country

(MENAFN- IANS) Lucknow, April 2 (IANS) Lucknow University (LU) now ranks at the fourth position in Uttar Pradesh and at 29th position nationally, in the latest EduRank ranking released on Monday.

While LU secured 4th place out of 79 academic institutions in UP, at national level, its 29th position is out of 876 institutions, said officials.

The Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur, Banaras Hindu University and Aligarh Muslim University are ahead of LU in the state.

LU has also secured 454th position among the 5,830 Asian institutions.

EduRank, a private ranking body, judges an academic institution based on three factors: research output, non-academic reputation and the impact of notable alumni.

It also provides a subject-wise ranking of academic institutions the world over.

In subject-wise ranking, LU has done well in zoology, toxicology, computational chemistry and atomic and molecular physics.

“Recently LU bagged good ranks in SCImago Institutional Ranking, IIRF Ranking, UniRank University Ranking and now in EduRank,” said LU spokesperson Durgesh Srivastava.

He said that universities do not apply for these rankings and it is awarded based on academic information available online at the beginning of the new academic session to help students know about the academic excellence of a university they are applying for.