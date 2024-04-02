Estonia announces existence of military personnel in Ukraine for every NATO member

(MENAFN) In an interview with Austrian media outlet Die Presse, Estonian Defense Minister Hanno Pevkur asserted that military personnel from every NATO member country are already present in Ukraine, albeit not in a combat capacity. Pevkur emphasized that NATO forces will not participate directly in hostilities against Russia. Instead, he stated that NATO servicemen are currently operating in Ukraine as advisers and are involved in training Ukrainian soldiers in various locations, including Poland, the United Kingdom, and Estonia.



According to Pevkur, Western defense officials are contemplating the establishment of training camps within Ukraine itself to streamline the preparation process and mitigate issues associated with border crossings. However, he reiterated that NATO soldiers will not engage in direct combat activities in the conflict zone.



Pevkur's remarks come in response to French President Emmanuel Macron's earlier statement, where he hinted at the possibility of deploying NATO troops to Ukraine to counter Russian aggression. Macron's comments, made in February, underscored the West's commitment to preventing Russia from achieving victory in the ongoing conflict.



Pevkur clarified that Macron's statement primarily pertained to personnel training rather than direct involvement in combat operations. He emphasized that the presence of NATO military personnel in Ukraine is focused on advisory and training roles to support Ukrainian forces.



Overall, Pevkur's assertions highlight NATO's cautious approach to involvement in the Ukraine conflict, prioritizing support for Ukrainian forces while refraining from direct engagement with Russian troops. This stance underscores the delicate balance between demonstrating solidarity with Ukraine and avoiding escalation with Russia in the volatile region.

