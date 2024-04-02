Moscow claims Russia-NATO ties are worse than during Cold War

(MENAFN) According to Konstantin Gavrilov, the head of Moscow's delegation at the Vienna talks on military security and arms control, the current state of relations between Russia and NATO surpasses that of the Cold War era. In an interview with RIA Novosti, Gavrilov responded to French President Emmanuel Macron's recent statement regarding the possibility of NATO troops being sent to aid Ukraine in its conflict with Russia. Gavrilov warned that any attempt by NATO to test Russia's resolve through such deployments would be met with readiness for any turn of events.



Gavrilov further criticized warnings from US President Joe Biden and other Western politicians about the possibility of Russia targeting NATO states following a potential victory in Ukraine. He argued that such statements are aimed at diverting attention from issues like the financial burden of supporting Ukraine and bolstering defense industries in Western countries.



The diplomat's remarks echoed those of Russian President Vladimir Putin, who recently dismissed claims of Russia intending to attack Europe after Ukraine as "utter nonsense" and a tactic to extract money from their own populations through fearmongering.



Gavrilov highlighted similarities between current NATO rhetoric and that of the Cold War era, noting a focus on the possibility of sudden large-scale attacks by Russia and its allies. This comparison underscores Moscow's perception of NATO's stance and its implications for global security dynamics.



Overall, Moscow's stance suggests a deepening rift in Russia-NATO relations, characterized by mutual distrust and heightened tensions reminiscent of Cold War hostilities.

