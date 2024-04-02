(MENAFN) Following the capture of a German Marder infantry fighting vehicle (IFV) from Ukrainian forces, the Russian Defense Ministry has raised concerns over its design and suitability for combat in the Ukrainian conflict. The Marder, produced by Rheinmetall, has been supplied to Ukraine, with 90 vehicles already delivered and an additional 30 pending delivery.



The captured Marder was reportedly found virtually intact near the former Ukrainian stronghold of Avdeevka, which was liberated by Russian forces in mid-February. After undergoing repairs by Russian troops, a new video released by the Russian Defense Ministry showcased the restored vehicle. While the Marder's engine-cooling and fuel systems were damaged by shrapnel and required patching up, the overall condition of the vehicle was deemed satisfactory by maintenance specialists.



Despite appearing relatively unused, with an odometer displaying a traveled distance of under 500 kilometers (though this figure may not be entirely accurate due to instrument damage), field testing revealed significant limitations in the Marder's performance. Of particular concern was its maneuverability across muddy terrain, with the vehicle's weight exceeding 30 tons and its tracks featuring built-in rubber pads designed to protect roads rather than providing optimal traction in challenging conditions typical of the Ukrainian conflict zone.



According to specialists involved in the testing, the Marder's poor maneuverability across muddy terrain raises concerns about its effectiveness in combat situations. These observations underscore the challenges faced by foreign military equipment operating in the Ukrainian theater and highlight the importance of designing and selecting vehicles suited to the specific demands of the battlefield environment.



As Russian forces continue to assess captured equipment and adapt their strategies accordingly, the field testing of the Marder serves as a reminder of the complexities involved in modern warfare and the critical role played by equipment design in ensuring operational success.

