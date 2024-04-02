Newly arrested militants associated to Moscow terror attack

(MENAFN) In a significant development, the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) has announced that a group of four militants detained in Dagestan is believed to have played a role in financing and providing equipment for the terrorist attack at Crocus City Hall in Moscow earlier this month.



According to the FSB, the militants, described as a terrorist cell comprising foreign nationals, were apprehended on Sunday morning.



The FSB's statement, issued on Monday, described the detained individuals as members of a terrorist cell planning a mass-casualty attack in the southern city of Kaspiysk. The group allegedly intended to carry out the attack using automatic firearms and explosives and had planned to flee Russia afterward.



The security service asserted the militants' "direct involvement" in providing finance and "means for terror" to the perpetrators of the March 22 massacre outside Moscow, which resulted in the loss of over 140 lives. The alleged gunmen were detained the day after the attack while reportedly attempting to reach the Russia-Ukraine border.



In a video released by the FSB, the faces of the suspects were obscured, but one of them confessed to personally delivering firearms to the attackers at Crocus City Hall. The video also included CCTV footage showing the suspects near an ATM, presumably engaged in a money transfer.



The latest arrests bring the total number of detainees in Russia linked to the Crocus City Hall massacre to twelve. Among them, eight individuals, including the alleged gunmen, face potential life imprisonment if convicted on terrorism charges.



The FSB's revelations underscore the ongoing efforts to uncover and prosecute individuals involved in acts of terrorism within Russian territory. As investigations continue, authorities will likely pursue further leads to ensure accountability and prevent future attacks, emphasizing the importance of robust security measures in combating terrorism.

