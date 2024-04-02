(MENAFN) In a startling claim, Russia's Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) has accused the United States of orchestrating a campaign to manipulate information regarding the recent terrorist attack on a concert hall in Moscow. According to the SVR, the Biden administration has purportedly instructed the United States State Department and intelligence services to create a "distorted picture" of the events surrounding the attack, with the aim of absolving any suspicion from the Ukrainian government.



The attack, which occurred on March 22 at the Crocus City Hall concert venue just outside Moscow, saw four gunmen storming the premises, unleashing a deadly shooting spree, and setting fire to the building. The tragic incident resulted in the loss of 144 lives.



While an offshoot of the Islamic State terrorist group based in Afghanistan has claimed responsibility for the attack, Russian authorities, including the head of the Federal Security Service (FSB), Aleksandr Bortnikov, have suggested potential links to the United States, United Kingdom, and Ukraine.



In a press release issued on Monday, the SVR alleged that United States-affiliated non-governmental organizations (NGOs) and media outlets have been tasked with the mission of dispelling any suspicions regarding the involvement of Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky and his associates in the attack. The SVR contends that the White House fears that the revelation of a "Kiev trace" in the attack would expose the terrorist nature of the Ukrainian regime and undermine Washington's efforts to garner support for Ukraine.



As evidence of this purported cover-up, the SVR pointed to efforts by American agencies to persuade United States allies and partners that the Afghan branch of the Islamic State, Vilayat Khorasan, was behind the attack. These allegations by the SVR raise significant questions about the veracity of information surrounding the Moscow terror attack and the potential geopolitical ramifications of the Biden administration's alleged actions.

