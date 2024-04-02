(MENAFN) In response to complaints from MPs and public figures, the Russian Investigative Committee has initiated an investigation into allegations of Ukraine and its Western backers' involvement in terrorist activities on Russian territory. The probe comes in the wake of accusations pointing towards the United States and its allies as orchestrating a series of attacks within Russia.



The Investigative Committee announced on Monday that it had commenced a procedural investigation following a review of the initial complaints received last Wednesday. The allegations accuse the United States and its allies of organizing, financing, and carrying out terrorist acts on Russian soil.



Nikolay Kharitonov, representing the Communist Party and one of the MPs who filed the initial notice, asserted that Western nations may have "benefited" from a recent terrorist attack on the Crocus City Hall near Moscow. He claimed that Russia's adversaries anticipated gains from the tragedy and operated under the assumption of being beyond reach and immune to consequences.



The attack outside Moscow, which resulted in over 140 casualties, including the deaths of four gunmen believed to be radical Islamists, is being scrutinized by Russian authorities. While an offshoot of Islamic State (IS) based in Afghanistan has claimed responsibility for the attack, Russian officials have suggested the possibility of Ukrainian involvement, contradicting assurances from the United States that Kiev could not have been behind the assault.



As the investigation unfolds, tensions between Russia and Western nations could potentially escalate, further straining diplomatic relations and exacerbating geopolitical tensions in the region. The outcome of the probe will undoubtedly shape perceptions of security threats and influence future interactions between Russia and its international counterparts.

