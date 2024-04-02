Imran Khan`s prison sentence gets adjourned

(MENAFN) A Pakistani court has granted former Prime Minister Imran Khan leave to appeal his conviction for corruption and suspended his 14-year jail sentence, marking a significant development in the legal saga surrounding the country's political heavyweight. Khan, alongside his wife Bushra Bibi, was sentenced to 14 years in prison on January 31, just days before Pakistan's February 8 elections, which Khan's party claims were marred by rigging allegations. Khan has been incarcerated since August last year on various charges.



According to Khan's lawyer, Barrister Ali Zafar, the Islamabad High Court has decided to suspend the couple's corruption sentences pending a final ruling on their convictions. Zafar emphasized that the court's decision to suspend the sentence on the first appeal hearing underscores the lack of evidence supporting the conviction.



The corruption charges against Khan and his wife stem from allegations of unlawfully selling state gifts valued at over 140 million rupees (USD500,000) during Khan's tenure as prime minister from 2018 to 2022. The alleged gifts included items such as perfumes, diamond jewelry, dinner sets, and luxury watches, predominantly Rolexes.



Despite the suspension of his sentence, the 71-year-old Khan will remain behind bars due to multiple other convictions imposed on him prior to the elections. Additionally, these convictions have led to Khan's disqualification from holding any public office for a period of ten years.



In another legal case, Khan was handed a ten-year prison sentence for leaking state secrets, a charge he vehemently denies. Khan asserts that the leaked cable contained evidence of collusion between the Pakistani military and United States officials to orchestrate his removal from power in April 2022.



As Khan's legal battles continue, his political future hangs in the balance. The suspension of his jail sentence offers a glimmer of hope for Khan and his supporters, while simultaneously reigniting debate over the judiciary's independence and the rule of law in Pakistan's fraught political landscape.

