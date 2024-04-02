EU prosecutors take over Von der Leyen misconduct investigation

(MENAFN) According to a report by Politico, the European Union's top prosecutors have taken charge of an ongoing corruption inquiry concerning Ursula von der Leyen, the President of the European Commission. The investigation, originally initiated by the Liege Prosecutor's Office in Belgium, centers around the procurement of approximately two billion doses of Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine for the European Union during the peak of the pandemic.



The prosecution alleges that von der Leyen engaged in clandestine negotiations with Albert Bourla, the CEO of Pfizer, via private text messages before the completion of clinical trials for the vaccine. Despite requests for transparency, von der Leyen has cited an inability to locate the content of these messages. Documents obtained by Politico suggest that investigators from the European Public Prosecutor's Office (EPPO) suspect von der Leyen of potential wrongdoing, including "interference in public functions, destruction of SMS, corruption, and conflict of interest."



The investigation's focus on von der Leyen's actions leading up to the signing of the multi-billion-euro vaccine deal has raised significant concerns regarding accountability and transparency within the European Union's highest ranks. Although von der Leyen has acknowledged private communication with Bourla prior to finalizing the agreement, formal charges against her have yet to be brought forward.



Furthermore, Politico's sources reveal that the governments of Poland and Hungary have supported the investigation, lodging official complaints against von der Leyen's conduct in the vaccine procurement process. Notably, Warsaw reportedly withdrew its complaint after a change in leadership, signaling the political sensitivity surrounding the case.



As the investigation unfolds under the jurisdiction of European Union prosecutors, questions persist regarding von der Leyen's accountability, the integrity of the vaccine procurement process, and the broader implications for governance within the European Commission. The outcome of this inquiry has the potential to impact public trust in European Union leadership and shape future protocols for ethical conduct and transparency in high-stakes negotiations.

