House speaker declares possibility of US Congress to pass Ukraine funding in near future

(MENAFN) House Speaker Mike Johnson has indicated that the United States House of Representatives is poised to vote on a USD61 billion Ukraine aid bill, potentially incorporating novel approaches to address the ongoing crisis in the region. Following pressure to act since mid-February when the White House's funding request was approved by the Senate, Johnson revealed plans to advance the bill after the House returns from recess on April 9. Speaking with Fox News, Johnson suggested that the legislation would feature "important innovations," hinting at potential changes such as converting grants into loans and utilizing seized Russian assets to support Ukraine's efforts.



The proposal to convert a portion of the aid into loans, endorsed by former President Donald Trump, reflects efforts to establish a reciprocal relationship with Ukraine, allowing for repayment when feasible. Additionally, leveraging assets seized from Russian oligarchs under the Rebuilding Economic Prosperity and Opportunity (REPO) for Ukrainians Act presents a strategic opportunity to empower Ukraine in its confrontation with Russian aggression.

Johnson emphasized the symbolic significance of utilizing seized assets to bolster Ukraine's defense capabilities, describing it as "pure poetry" and highlighting broader bipartisan support for innovative approaches to foreign aid. Notably, the original request for Ukraine funding was part of a larger USD100 billion package, which also included military aid for Israel and Taiwan.



Delays in addressing the funding request were attributed to political shifts within the House, including the Republican ouster of former Speaker Kevin McCarthy and Johnson's subsequent commitment to vote on single-item bills exclusively.



As discussions surrounding the Ukraine aid bill progress, stakeholders are considering various strategies to provide meaningful support to Ukraine while ensuring fiscal responsibility and accountability. The inclusion of innovative measures underscores the complexity of addressing geopolitical challenges and reflects ongoing efforts to adapt United States foreign policy approaches to meet evolving global dynamics.

