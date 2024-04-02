Germany officially legalizes marijuana

(MENAFN) Germany has entered a new era as it officially legalized the recreational use of cannabis for adults over the age of 18, marking a significant shift in the nation's drug policy landscape. The enactment of this groundbreaking law, which permits personal possession and cultivation of marijuana, came into effect on April 1, positioning Germany as the largest European Union country to embrace recreational cannabis legalization.



The decision to legalize cannabis followed intense deliberation and debate, reflecting divergent viewpoints regarding the potential benefits and drawbacks of facilitating easier access to the popular substance. Proponents of the legislation, including the German coalition government led by Chancellor Olaf Scholz, argued that legalization would effectively curb the burgeoning black market for cannabis while providing adults with greater autonomy over their personal consumption choices.



Under the new law, adults in Germany are allowed to possess up to 25 grams of dried cannabis in public spaces and cultivate up to three marijuana plants within the confines of their homes. However, strict regulations have been implemented to regulate public consumption, with prohibitions imposed near sensitive areas such as schools, sports facilities, and children's playgrounds during specified hours. Additionally, minors found in possession of cannabis will be mandated to undergo drug-abuse prevention programs, underscoring the government's commitment to mitigating potential risks associated with cannabis use among young people.



Despite the government's assurances of enhanced regulation and harm reduction measures, concerns have been raised by various medical associations regarding the potential ramifications of cannabis legalization, particularly on adolescent health and societal norms.



Critics, such as Katja Seidel, a therapist at the Tannenhof Berlin-Brandenburg drug addiction center, have voiced apprehensions about the normalization of cannabis use and its potential impact on youth, predicting a surge in consumption, at least initially.



These sentiments are echoed by Professor Ray Walley from the Standing Committee of European Doctors, who warns of the addictive properties of cannabis and anticipates that the legalization measures may exacerbate usage rates and associated health risks, particularly among young people. As Germany embarks on this new chapter in drug policy, the debate surrounding recreational cannabis legalization underscores the complex interplay between public health, social norms, and regulatory frameworks, prompting calls for comprehensive monitoring and mitigation strategies to address potential challenges and safeguard public well-being.

MENAFN02042024000045015687ID1108047096