EU doesn’t believe that US able to defend it anymore

(MENAFN) The head of German defense corporation Rheinmetall, Armin Papperger, has issued a stark warning regarding the United States' commitment to defend Europe, asserting that Washington has sent a clear message to European NATO members that they can no longer rely on its military protection. Papperger's remarks, made in an interview with The Financial Times, reflect growing concerns within European defense circles about the evolving dynamics of transatlantic security cooperation.



Traditionally, the European Union has operated under the assumption that the United States would come to its aid in the event of a conflict. However, Papperger contends that this longstanding expectation is no longer tenable, citing the failure of the United States Congress to approve continued military assistance to Ukraine as evidence of America's waning commitment to European security. He argues that this development serves as a signal that the United States is unwilling to bear the financial burden of safeguarding Europe.



The reassurance provided by NATO's Article 5 commitment, which obligates the United States to view an attack on any NATO member as an attack on itself, has been called into question in recent years. Former President Donald Trump's skepticism towards NATO's collective defense principle, coupled with his insistence that United States protection should be contingent on other member states meeting their defense spending obligations, has contributed to uncertainty surrounding United States commitments in Europe. Despite President Joe Biden's condemnation of Trump's stance as "dangerous" and "un-American," Papperger suggests that the underlying risk remains irrespective of who occupies the White House.



Papperger emphasizes that a potential reelection of Trump in November would heighten pressure on Germany, but underscores that the risk of diminished United States support for Europe persists regardless of the election outcome. He highlights the United States's strategic pivot towards the Asia-Pacific region as a factor influencing its prioritization of military resources, warning that in the event of a major conflict erupting in that theater, Europe would be left to fend for itself.



The implications of Papperger's remarks extend beyond mere geopolitical analysis, raising fundamental questions about the future of European security and the necessity for European Union member states to reassess their defense postures. As Europe grapples with shifting dynamics in transatlantic relations, Papperger's admonition underscores the imperative for European nations to bolster their own defense capabilities and pursue greater strategic autonomy in the face of uncertain United States commitments.

MENAFN02042024000045015687ID1108047095