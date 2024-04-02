Serbia president receives invitation to attend BRICS summit

(MENAFN) In a recent development signaling potential geopolitical shifts, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic has hinted at attending the upcoming BRICS Summit scheduled to be held in Kazan, Russia, later this year. The announcement came during a national address, where Vucic expressed surprise upon learning of his invitation to the prestigious gathering, indicating that his administration would weigh the opportunity when the time arrives.



The revelation underscores Serbia's evolving diplomatic strategy as it navigates through a prolonged impasse in its bid for European Union (EU) membership. Since applying for European Union accession in 2009 and gaining candidate status in 2012, Serbia's progress has been hindered by unresolved tensions with Kosovo, a breakaway province. The European Union's insistence on "normalizing" relations with Kosovo has stalled negotiations, prompting frustration within the Serbian political landscape.



The Movement of Socialists, a key player in Serbia's political arena and a junior partner to the ruling Serbian Progressive Party, has accused the European Union of resorting to "political blackmail" to coerce Serbia into conceding territory. This criticism has prompted a reevaluation of Serbia's European aspirations, with some lawmakers advocating for a closer alignment with BRICS, a group comprising Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa.



Last year saw a notable proposition from a group of Serbian MPs suggesting that Serbia pivot towards BRICS membership, citing perceived advantages over European Union integration.



They argued that BRICS offered promising economic and geopolitical prospects for the country, presenting a viable alternative to the European Union pathway. This stance has ignited public discourse on Serbia's diplomatic options, prompting a reexamination of its international alliances and priorities.



Russia's chairmanship of BRICS for 2024 adds significance to Vucic's contemplation of attending the summit, symbolizing a potential alignment with a bloc representing emerging global powers. The summit in Kazan is poised to host over 200 political, economic, and public events, highlighting its importance on the international stage.



As Serbia grapples with the complexities of its foreign policy agenda, Vucic's deliberation over the BRICS invitation underscores the shifting dynamics in the country's diplomatic landscape.



The prospect of Serbia engaging with alternative regional frameworks like BRICS reflects a strategic reassessment aimed at maximizing its geopolitical leverage and advancing national interests amidst ongoing European Union accession challenges.

