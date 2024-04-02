Coach Factory In Rae Bareli Surpasses Previous Manufacturing Record

(MENAFN- IANS) Rae Bareli (UP), April 2 (IANS) The Modern Coach Factory (MCF) in Rae Bareli has surpassed its previous record by manufacturing 1,684 coaches in the financial year 2023-24.

It manufactured 953 AC and 731 non-AC coaches, including eight MEMU coaches, 240 AC-3 coaches, 202 AC-2 coaches, 271 3-tier AC economic coaches, 332 Deendayalu coaches, 58 Tejas coaches, 341 sleeper coaches, parcel van, AC chair car, and Bharat Gaurav coaches.

For the first time, MCF also manufactured a three-phase MEMU for the North Eastern Railway.

With eight coaches, including 6 TC and 2 DMC coaches with GPS and energy-efficient LEDs, the 25 KV 3-phase MEMU is equipped with a state-of-the-art Train Control Management System (TCMS) which provides advanced control features.

The three-phase MEMU train is designed for a maximum speed of 110 kmph, said a spokesman.

Arrangements have been made for seating 84 passengers and 241 standing passengers in Trailer Car (TC) coaches and for 55 passengers sitting and 171 standing passengers in Driver Motor Car (DMC) coaches.

MCF has further stepped into the international market by producing 11 coaches for Mozambique Railways in the financial year 2023-24.

General Manager, MCF, Prashant Kumar Mishra said:“This became possible due to the leadership of all main department heads of MCF and the team's dedication towards coach production. This year's production is 15 per cent more than the previous year.”