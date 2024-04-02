New President To Be Elected For AFFA Today

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Ulviyya Shahin

Today, the Conference of Reports and Elections of AFFA will takeplace, Azernews reports.

The event will commence at 10:00 at the "Boulevard MarriottHotel," where a new president will be elected for the nationalassociation.

Furthermore, elections will also be held for the ExecutiveCommittee of the organization.

The event will be attended by Mariana Vasileva, Deputy Ministerof Youth and Sports, Azar Aliyev, Secretary-General of the NationalOlympic Committee, Elshan Mammadov, Director of UEFA's NationalAssociations in Europe, and former members of the ExecutiveCommittee.

The sole candidate for the AFFA presidency is Rovshan Najaf,President of the Supervisory Board of Neftchi and President of theState Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR).

The nominees for the Executive Committee are as follows:

Professional Football League Public Union - 5 positions

Samad Gurbanov - nominated by Neftchi PFC

Farid Mansurov - nominated by the Professional Football LeaguePublic Union

Khayal Jafarov - nominated by Sumgayit FC

Gurban Gurbanov - nominated by Qarabag FK

Maqsud Adigozelov - nominated by Sabah FC

Regional Football Federations Public Union - 3 positions

Elshad Nasirov - nominated by the Western Regional FootballFederation Public Union

Balakishi Gasimov - nominated by the Northern Regional FootballFederation Public Union

Serxan Haciyev - nominated by the Regional Football FederationsPublic Union

Public Union of Public Football Organizations - 2 positions

Konul Mehtiyeva - nominated by the Public Union of PublicFootball Organizations

Zaur Akhundov - nominated by the Public Union of GeneralFootball Fans of Azerbaijan

Field Football Federations Public Union - 2 positions

Ulvi Mansurov - nominated by the Azerbaijan FutsalFederation

Leyla Khalilova - nominated by the Azerbaijan Student FootballFederation

It is noteworthy that Rovnag Abdullayev, who has been leadingAFFA since 2008, has not put forward his candidacy.