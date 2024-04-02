State Service Delegation Conducts Business Trip To China

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Ulviyya Shahin Read more

Ilqar Musayev, the head of the Special Communication andInformation Security State Service, leads a representativedelegation on a business trip to China, Azernews reports, citing State Security Service.

According to information, as part of the trip, the delegationvisited the headquarters of "Alibaba Cloud" in Hangzhou, a companyknown for cloud solutions and counted among the world leaders. Theymet with the company's president, Selina Yuan. During the meeting,experts from the company provided detailed information on variousdirections where cloud solutions are applied, including informationsecurity, data storage, database management, artificialintelligence solutions, as well as the experience of establishingcloud data centers.

According to information from the analytical company "Gartner,""Alibaba Cloud" is the largest cloud computing company in China andthe Asia-Pacific region. The company manages data centers in morethan 24 regions worldwide and 74 availability zones, providingcloud computing services to a wide range of customers, includinggovernment agencies, businesses of all sizes, and largeenterprises.