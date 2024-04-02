US Deputy Special Representative For Iran Affairs Makes Diplomatic Visit To Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Abram Paley, the US Deputy Special Representative for IranAffairs, paid a visit to Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.

Throughout his stay, he engaged in meetings with variousAzerbaijani officials including Hikmet Hajiyev, Assistant to thePresident of the Republic of Azerbaijan and Head of the Departmentof Foreign Policy Affairs of the Presidential Administration,Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Samir Sharifov, Azerbaijan'sAmbassador to Iran Ali Alizada, and the US Ambassador to AzerbaijanMark Libby.

Additionally, Paley held discussions with Israeli AmbassadorGeorge Dick in Baku.

The meetings primarily revolved around topics such as Iran, theimplementation of sanctions, and regional affairs.