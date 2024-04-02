Private Houses, Power Lines Damaged In Enemy Shelling Of Village In Mykolaiv Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On the night of April 2, the enemy shelled the village of Solonchaky of the Kutsurub community in the Mykolaiv region, causing damage.
The Mykolaiv Regional State Administration said this in a post on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.
At 03:45, the Russians fired on Solonchaky, damaging private houses, a power line, and a wired Internet connection. Read also:
Drone attack damage
s energy infrastructure facility in Kirovohrad region
On April 1, at 09:15, shelling was recorded in the waters of the Ochakiv community. At 21:16, the enemy launched artillery strikes on the Kutsurub community.
As reported by Ukrinform, in the Mykolaiv region, mine action experts destroyed an enemy grenade hanging on a branch.
MENAFN02042024000193011044ID1108047028
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.