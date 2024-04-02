Private Houses, Power Lines Damaged In Enemy Shelling Of Village In Mykolaiv Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On the night of April 2, the enemy shelled the village of Solonchaky of the Kutsurub community in the Mykolaiv region, causing damage.

The Mykolaiv Regional State Administration said this in a post on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.

At 03:45, the Russians fired on Solonchaky, damaging private houses, a power line, and a wired Internet connection.

Drone attacks energy infrastructure facility in Kirovohrad region

On April 1, at 09:15, shelling was recorded in the waters of the Ochakiv community. At 21:16, the enemy launched artillery strikes on the Kutsurub community.

As reported by Ukrinform, in the Mykolaiv region, mine action experts destroyed an enemy grenade hanging on a branch.