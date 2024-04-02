Enemy To Intensify Attacks With Shahed Uavs - Humeniuk

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The enemy continues to produce drones and will intensify attacks with Shahed UAVs, according to Natalia Humeniuk, the head of the joint press center of Ukraine's Operational Command South.

“The assembly (of drones - ed.) takes place continuously. They have production facilities. They even boast that they do it on their own territory, marking the drones we find with the letters of the Russian alphabet. The assembly is carried out systematically. And the fact that the drone attacks have become less massive in recent nights may suggest the necessity for a reorientation, a redistribution of the property they have received and a withdrawal of the resources they have accumulated. The attacks will continue to increase. They will be quite regular, practically every night the enemy will attack,” Humeniuk said on Ukrainian television.

Ukraine's General Staff reports 71 combaton front lines in past 24 hours

She added that on the night of April 2, the enemy launched a drone attack from the south on the Dnipropetrovsk and Kirovohrad regions. Ukraine's southern defense forces destroyed three drones in the south of the Dnipropetrovsk region. According to Humeniuk, a critical infrastructure facility was damaged in the Kirovohrad region. Fortunately, no one was injured.

As reported by Ukrinform, on the night of April 2, units of mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces destroyed nine out of ten enemy Shahed-136/131 drones.