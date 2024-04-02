Ajay Devgn Turns 55, B-Townies Wish ‘Legend’ Years Full Of Happiness And Creativity

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, April 2 (IANS) A string of Bollywood personalities, including Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, and Rakul Preet Singh, among many others, have wished star Ajay Devgn, who turned 55 on Tuesday, a year full of happiness, prosperity, and creativity.

In a career spanning over three decades, Ajay has appeared in over 100 films and has been feted with several honours including four National Film Awards and a Padma Shri.

The actor made his debut in 1991 with 'Phool Aur Kaante'.

He was then seen in films such as 'Jigar', 'Vijaypath', 'Dilwale', 'Diljale', 'Ishq', 'Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha', 'Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam', 'The Legend of Bhagat Singh', 'Company' and 'Omkara'.

Ajay then shifted gears and tried his hands in comedy in 2006 with Rohit Shetty's 'Golmaal: Fun Unlimited', which was later turned into a franchise. He then starred in the 'Singham' franchise, 'Tanhaji' and 'Drishyam', which all became a blockbuster. He now awaits the release of his next 'Maidaan'.

His friends took to social media to wish the actor.

Actor Akshay Kumar, who has worked with Ajay in films such as 'Suhaag', 'Insaan', 'Khakee', 'Sooryavanshi' and 'Simmba', wrote:“My wish for you always, 'Kar har Maidaan fateh' Happy birthday brother, @ajaydevgn. Love and prayers."

Ajay's 'De De Pyaar De' co-actress, Rakul Preet Singh, said:“Happy birthday captain wishing you the most amazing thrilling creative and healthy year!! May you keep doing the amazing work you do always.”

Friends for life, said Suniel Shetty, who added:“Happy happy happy birthdaayyy AJJJ!!! Here's to celebrating the incredible person you are, and to many more years of love, laughter and selfless bond.”

Producer Kumar Mangat Pathak, who worked with the star in 'Drishyam', tweeted:“Here's celebrating the birthday of everyone's favourite and the exceptionally talented, @ajaydevgn."

Kajol' sister Tanishaa Mukerji thanked him for“being so much about family.”

She wrote:“Happy birthday Jay...yaaaaaaa!!!!! Thank u for always being about family and teaching me so much with ur actions and here's to us always squishing u in pics! We love u ! @ajaydevgn.”

Ajay's“Tanhaji” director Om Raut simply wrote: Happy birthday boss @ajaydevgn.

Actress Aakanksha Singh, who played Ajay's wife in the 2022 film 'Runway 34' said:“Wish you a very happy birthday sir @ajaydevgn may you have an amazing year ahead filled with happiness, love and success. May this next trip around the sun be your best one yet!

Filmmaker and writer Milap Zaveri, who is working with the star on 'Singham Again', wrote:“Happy birthday @ajaydevgn sir! Have had the honour of writing for you in #Masti and now in #SinghamAgain You truly are a legend and your niceness is something everyone who knows you testifies to! Wish you all the happiness in the world. Love and regards.”

Actor Riteish Deshmukh called Ajay and“incredible man” and his“coolest co-star”.

He wrote: "To man with an incredible sense of humour & my coolest co-star - I wish you a very happy birthday- my dear friend AJ - may god bless you with great health, happiness and love!!! @ajaydevgn."

Actor Neil Nitin Mukesh said: "Happiest Birthday dearest @ajaydevgn sir. Have a blessed year ahead."